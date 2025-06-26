Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki Reacts To Cooper Flagg News
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks had the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
To the surprise of no one, they selected Cooper Flagg out of Duke.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have selected forward Cooper Flagg from Duke University with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft."
Following the news, the Mavs posted a video of franchise legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Dirk Nowitzki.
Nowitzki: "Hi Cooper, Dirk here. Welcome to Dallas and congrats on being the number one pick. We're excited to have you. Dallas is a special place with the best fans in the NBA. We can't wait to see your career here in Dallas. Let's go!"
Nowitzki is the most notable player in Mavs history.
He spent all 21 seasons of his legendary career with the franchise.
They won the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat.
Via StatMuse: "Cooper Flagg at Duke:
19.2 PPG
7.5 RPG
1.4 SPG
1.4 BPG
48/39/84%
What will he average as a rookie?"
Flagg now joins a roster that already has Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.
Via Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg is the youngest 1st overall pick in the NBA draft since LeBron James."
The Mavs reached the 2024 NBA Finals.
However, they are coming off a season where they lost to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament (so they missed the NBA playoffs).