Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki Reveals He Texted Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson made one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason when he left the Golden State Warriors to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Mavs fans are very excited about the addition, as he is one of the best players in NBA history and is coming to a team that reached the Finals last season.
Recently, Thompson made an appearance at Dirk Nowitzki's Charity Tennis Match.
Nowitzki was asked about Thompson (h/t Abby Jones of DLLS Sports).
Nowitzki: "I've met him a bunch of times during our careers and competing against each other. Just super laid back, super chill at all times. I texted him a few weeks ago, a few months ago, just wanted to welcome him to the Mavericks and to Dallas, to the city. After that, I reached back out to him to see if he wanted to come out. I didn't even know if he played tennis... He was all for it. He was a little nervous about his tennis game so he came over to the house a couple days ago... It was so nice of him to come out and support."
Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career with the Mavs.
He led the franchise to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
His career averages were 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 1,522 regular season games.
The Hall of Famer also appeared in 145 NBA playoff games.