Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki Reveals How He Found About Luka Doncic Lakers Trade
Dirk Nowitzki was one of the best players in NBA history.
The Dallas Mavericks legend spent his entire 21-year career with the franchise.
Recently, Nowitzki was asked about how he found out about the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nowitzki (via FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth): "When I saw the news, I was actually all across, on the other side of the world. I was vacationing with the family... Actually, about to go to lunch, and we're leaving that day to travel back, and my phone just starts blowing up left and right... We texted a bit... I felt a little bit disappointed and sad for him."
Nowitzki was also at Doncic's first game with the Lakers (in Los Angeles) earlier this month.
He wrote (via X on February 10): "I will always be a Mav for life, but had to come support my guy 77 @luka7doncic in the first game of his new chapter!"
During Nowitzki's final NBA season, he was teammates with Doncic (who was a rookie).
Via @CBAMavs: "All NBA 1st teams in Dallas Mavs history 45 seasons including this season
Luka - 5
Dirk - 4
Everyone else - 0
Average is 1 every 9 seasons
How many seasons till we see the Mavs accumulate 5 more 1st Team All-NBAs?"
Doncic has gone 2-2 in his four games playing for the Lakers.
He is averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.