Luka Doncic Makes Bold Statement About Boston Celtics Before NBA Finals
Last week, the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals with a 124-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic was sensational and finished with 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Doncic met with the media and was asked about the Boston Celtics (who they will play in the NBA Finals).
Reporter: "When you think of Boston what's the first thing that comes to your mind?"
Doncic: "They're the best team in the NBA. They had by far the best record. They have some incredible weapons on offense and defense, so we're gonna have to play really hard and amazing basketball to beat them."
Doncic and the Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference after finishing the regular season with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before defeating the Timberwolves).
Doncic is arguably a top-five player in the NBA and is averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range through the first 17 games of the 2024 playoffs.
He is in his sixth season and has been to the Western Conference finals twice in the previous three years.
Game 1 against the Celtics will be on June 6 in Boston.