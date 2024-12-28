Fastbreak

Mavs Star Klay Thompson Clarifies Controversial Instagram Caption

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson responded to a fan on Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) defends against Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history.

The future Hall of Famer recently passed Reggie Miller for fifth on the all-time three-pointers list.

After the big accomplishment, he made a post to Instagram that had over 230,000 likes.

Thompson wrote: "One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the Knicks in June 2011, and Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie . That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting . Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it @reggiemillertnt ! Thanks for the blueprint OG !"

People on social media took the caption as a slight to his former Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry.

Thompson clarified when he responded to a fan on Friday (h/t @warriorsworld).

@nvkjewelry: "@klaythompson We love you in the Bay, Steph the greatest shooter of all times, you know that bruh bruh!"

Thompson wrote back: "@nvkjewelry my man lemme clarify . I wrote this caption with my childhood in mind . And at the time Reggie was the standard for off guards and off ball movement along with shot making . We all know 30 is the 🐐 shooter"

Thompson is currently in his first season playing for the Mavs.

The five-time NBA All-Star has averages of 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 27 games.

He spent 13 years with Curry on the Warriors.

