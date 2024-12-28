Mavs Star Klay Thompson Clarifies Controversial Instagram Caption
Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer recently passed Reggie Miller for fifth on the all-time three-pointers list.
After the big accomplishment, he made a post to Instagram that had over 230,000 likes.
Thompson wrote: "One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the Knicks in June 2011, and Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie . That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting . Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it @reggiemillertnt ! Thanks for the blueprint OG !"
People on social media took the caption as a slight to his former Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry.
Thompson clarified when he responded to a fan on Friday (h/t @warriorsworld).
@nvkjewelry: "@klaythompson We love you in the Bay, Steph the greatest shooter of all times, you know that bruh bruh!"
Thompson wrote back: "@nvkjewelry my man lemme clarify . I wrote this caption with my childhood in mind . And at the time Reggie was the standard for off guards and off ball movement along with shot making . We all know 30 is the 🐐 shooter"
Thompson is currently in his first season playing for the Mavs.
The five-time NBA All-Star has averages of 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 27 games.
He spent 13 years with Curry on the Warriors.