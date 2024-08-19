Mavs Star Klay Thompson Has NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed
Klay Thompson is one of the best players in NBA history.
That said, he is no longer the superstar he once was when he helped the Golden State Warriors win four NBA Championships in eight seasons.
This past year, Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
He will be entering his first season with the Dallas Mavericks after joining the team (via free agency) over the offseason.
On Monday, NBA 2K25 revealed more of the rankings for the new game.
Thompson was ranked 81 overall, which is tied for the 78th-best player in the game.
The other players who are ranked 81 overall: Dereck Lively II, Nic Claxton, Daniel Gafford, Nikola Vucevic, Naz Reid, Miles Bridges, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Hartenstein, D'Angelo Russell, Devin Vassell, Chris Paul, RJ Barrett, Andrew Nembhard, Brandon Miller, Austin Reaves, Mike Conley, Anfernee Simons, Coby White, Cam Thomas and Immanuel Quickley.
Based on the way Thompson played last season, the rating seems somewhat fair.
That said, he is a lot better shooter than most of those players, so there is an argument to be made that in the video game, he could have been closer to an 85.
The arrival of Thompson makes the Mavs one of the most anticipated teams to watch heading into the 2024-25 season.
They are already coming off a year where they made the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.