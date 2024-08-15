NBA Star Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message For Young Basketball Players
Klay Thompson is one of the greatest players of all time and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Therefore, his advice to other player is extremely noteworthy.
Recently, Olin Simplis posted a clip of Thompson sharing a message to young basketball players (h/t ClutchPoints).
Thompson: "Fall in love this with this s**t. It does not last forever. This s**t goes by so quick. As you get longer in your career, you'll notice guys you came in with, it's tough to stick. Enjoy this s**t as much as you can... Money and all that s**t is cool, but the fact that you get to do something you love for a living. There's not a better feeling."
That's good advice from a five-time NBA All-Star who is speaking from a lot of experience.
While Thompson is still an above-average player, he is no longer the borderline superstar that he once was five years ago.
Last season, the former Washington State star averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
After spending the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks over the offseason.
He will be an intriguing addition to a team that already has perennial All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Last season, the Mavs reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011 (they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games).