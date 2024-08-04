Mavs Star Luka Doncic Reacts To Novak Djokovic News
Novak Djokovic is one of the best tennis players of all time.
On Sunday, the 37-year-old defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win his first career gold medal.
Via Bleacher Report: "DJOKOVIC DEFEATS CARLOS ALCARAZ TO WIN HIS FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL 🤯🥇
Djokovic had not won a tournament all year and lost Wimbledon to Alcaraz three weeks ago"
Many people reacted to the huge news on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.
Via Tennis TV: "🥇 DJOKOVIC ACHIEVES THE OLYMPICS DREAM 🥇 Novak Djokovic defeats Alcaraz to win the Olympics Singles Gold Medal!!"
Doncic reacted (via his Instagram story): "🐐🐐🐐 @djokernole"
Back in 2022, Doncic and Djokovic were seen meeting after a game between Serbia and Slovenia.
Via We Are Tennis on August 18, 2022: "Novak Djokovic 🤝 Luka Dončić
The 21-time Grand Slam winner met the NBA star on Wednesday night, after a basketball game between Serbia and Slovenia 🤩"
Doncic is coming off another fantastic season for the Dallas Mavericks.
The All-Star forward averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
However, the Mavs lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.