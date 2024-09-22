Fastbreak

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Reveals What College He Would Have Attended

Luka Doncic was asked what college he would have played at if he had gone to school in America.

Jun 5, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the NBA Finals Media Day at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the NBA Finals Media Day at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic was already one of the best basketball players in the world when he won the EuroLeague MVP as a teenager.

Doncic did not play college basketball, but he was still the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks (before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks).

Recently, Doncic was asked what college he would have played at if he had gone to school in America (h/t Overtime).

Reporter: "If you ended up going to college in America, what college do you think you would have played basketball at?"

Doncic: "Arizona. They say it's good there."

Ironically, the first pick in the 2018 draft was Deandre Ayton (out of Arizona).

Ayton was a superstar in college, so if he had also been paired with Doncic, they would have likely been among the most talented duos of all time.

Luka Doncic Deandre Ayton
May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many fans reacted to the post.

Via @truthBeTOLD_3: "Luka with DeAndre Ayton, Rawle Alkins and Alonzo Trier would have won a natty for sure"

Via @MLaw_1: "Him & DA would’ve been crazy but also Sean was our coach so"

Via @kbhowareya: "This means Sarver would’ve drafted Luka over Ayton by the way"

Via @ArizonaTruther: "Luka and Ayton would've run the table"

Via @_JTx3: "If Luka went to U of A omg"

Doncic finished last season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.

He has made the NBA All-Star Game in five of his first six seasons.

