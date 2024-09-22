Mavs Star Luka Doncic Reveals What College He Would Have Attended
Luka Doncic was already one of the best basketball players in the world when he won the EuroLeague MVP as a teenager.
Doncic did not play college basketball, but he was still the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks (before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks).
Recently, Doncic was asked what college he would have played at if he had gone to school in America (h/t Overtime).
Reporter: "If you ended up going to college in America, what college do you think you would have played basketball at?"
Doncic: "Arizona. They say it's good there."
Ironically, the first pick in the 2018 draft was Deandre Ayton (out of Arizona).
Ayton was a superstar in college, so if he had also been paired with Doncic, they would have likely been among the most talented duos of all time.
Many fans reacted to the post.
Via @truthBeTOLD_3: "Luka with DeAndre Ayton, Rawle Alkins and Alonzo Trier would have won a natty for sure"
Via @MLaw_1: "Him & DA would’ve been crazy but also Sean was our coach so"
Via @kbhowareya: "This means Sarver would’ve drafted Luka over Ayton by the way"
Via @ArizonaTruther: "Luka and Ayton would've run the table"
Via @_JTx3: "If Luka went to U of A omg"
Doncic finished last season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game in five of his first six seasons.