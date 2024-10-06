Mavs Star Luka Doncic Sends Message To Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark was named as the 2024 WNBA Rookie of The Year earlier this week.
The Indiana Fever star finished her season with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via The Indiana Fever: "the first look at Caitlin Clark with her 2024 @WNBA Rookie of the Year trophy 🏆"
Following the announcement, the Dallas Mavericks shared a video of All-Star Luka Doncic.
Doncic: "Caitlin, congratulation on an amazing season. Rookie of The Year is a big honor. You deserve it. Congratulations."
In addition to Clark's sensational season, she also helped the Fever completely turn around their franchise.
They went from the worst team in the Eastern Conference (in 2023) to the WNBA playoffs (in 2024).
At just 22, there is good reason to believe that Clark could go down as one of the best basketball players of all time.
As for Doncic, he won the 2019 NBA Rookie of The Year Award.
He was the third pick in the 2018 draft and has spent his entire six-year career with the Dallas Mavericks.
Last year, Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
They will open up the new season on October 24 when they host the San Antonio Spurs.