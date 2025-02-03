Max Christie Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post After Lakers-Mavs Trade
On Sunday, Max Christie was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks after spending part of three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Michigan State star had been averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 46 games.
After the trade, the 21-year-old made a post to Instagram that had over 190,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "At 19, to be drafted and to be able to play for a franchise as prestigious as the Los Angeles Lakers is something I’ll always cherish. These last two and a half years have been filled with joy, growth, and memories I will never take for granted. Thank you to my teammates, the staff, and the Laker fans for your support of me. Proud to have earned the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level for such a storied organization.
As for my new path going forward, I’m extremely excited to begin a new chapter and embrace my new opportunity with the Dallas Mavericks. Blessed to be part of another great organization with great fans, players, and staff who have such high goals and expectations for the franchise.
Can’t wait to get started."
Christie was the 35th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.
He is under contract through the 2026-27 season (with a player-option for 2027-28).
The Mavs are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-24 record in 50 games