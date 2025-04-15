Memphis Grizzlies And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
The Grizzlies and Warriors have announced their injury reports.
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at the Chase Center in San Francisco (for the play-in tournament).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Grizzlies have ruled out Brandon Clarke, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, Jaylen Wells and Yuki Kawamura.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have listed Moses Moody as questionable.
The Warriors and Grizzlies faced off four times during the 2024-25 season.
In those matchups, the Warriors went 3-1.
