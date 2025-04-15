Fastbreak

Memphis Grizzlies And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

The Grizzlies and Warriors have announced their injury reports.

Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confers with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confers with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at the Chase Center in San Francisco (for the play-in tournament).

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Grizzlies have ruled out Brandon Clarke, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, Jaylen Wells and Yuki Kawamura.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have listed Moses Moody as questionable.

The Warriors and Grizzlies faced off four times during the 2024-25 season.

In those matchups, the Warriors went 3-1.

