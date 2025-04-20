Memphis Grizzlies And OKC Thunder Game 1 Injury Reports
On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Grizzlies have ruled out Brandon Clarke, Jaylen Wells and GG Jackson.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic
The Grizzlies finished the regular season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.
On the road, the Grizzlies have gone 22-20 in the 42 games they have played on the road away from Memphis, Tennessee.
Via The NBA: "Grizzlies clawed their way into the postseason.
Thunder closed the season with an OKC franchise record 68 wins.
Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline Grizzlies/Thunder Game 1 today at 1:00pm/et on ABC!"
The Thunder were the best team in the NBA (and first seed in the Western Conference) with a 68-14 record.
At home, they have gone 35-6 in 41 games in Oklahoma City.
Via Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 4 games vs. Grizzlies this season:
37 PTS
41 PTS
32 PTS
35 PTS
On 53.7% FG, 41.2% 3FG; Thunder went 4-0."
Last season, the Grizzlies missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
As for the Thunder, they reached the second round (before losing to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in six games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also in Oklahoma City).