Memphis Grizzlies And Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Reports
On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Grizzlies have ruled out Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Osumane Dieng and Nikola Topic.
The Thunder won Game 1 (also at home) by a score of 131-80.
Aaron Wiggins led the way with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "The Thunder OBLITERATE the Grizzlies and take Game 1 by 51 points 🤯⚡️ ⛈️
Jalen Williams: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists ⛈️
Chet Holmgren: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks ⛈️
Isaiah Hartenstein: 14 points, 8 rebounds ⛈️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15 points, 5 assists"
The Thunder are coming off an outstanding regular season where they were the best team in the NBA.
They finished as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
At home, the Thunder are 36-6 in 42 games.
Via The NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder set their sights on a 2-0 lead after a dominant Game 1 victory.
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies look to bounce back and tie things at 1-1.
MEM/OKC · Game 2 · 7:30pm/et on TNT"
The Grizzlies are 22-20 in 42 games on the road.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday night (in Memphis).