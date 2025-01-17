Memphis Grizzlies And San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports
On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Grizzlies have ruled out GG Jackson, Zyon Pullin, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is questionable.
Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without Harrison Ingram, Riley Minix and Jeremy Sochan.
Morant's status will have major implications on the game.
He is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The Grizzlies have had an excellent start to the season with a 26-15 record in 41 games, which has them as the third seed.
They are 1.5 games back of the Houston Rockets for second.
On the road, the Grizzlies are 11-10 in the 21 games they have played away from Memphis.
As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed with a 19-20 record in 39 games.
They are only 2.5 games back of Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers for the sixth seed.
At home, the Spurs have gone 12-9 in 21 games played in San Antonio.
On Wednesday (also in San Antonio), the Grizzlies beat the Spurs by a score of 129-115.
Via Grizz Lead: "JA MORANT IN THE GRIZZLIES WIN AGAINST THE SPURS :
- 21 Points
- 12 Assists
- 4 Rebounds
- 2 Steals
- 9/13 FG
- 1/2 3PT
- +22 +/-
A JA MORANT MASTERCLASS."