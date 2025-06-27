Memphis Grizzlies Announce Trade With Rockets
On Thursday evening, the 2025 NBA Draft concluded with the final 30 picks.
Following the draft, the Memphis Grizzlies officially announced their trade with the Houston Rockets.
Via Grizzlies PR: "The @memgrizz today announced the team has agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to Jahmai Mashack, the No. 59 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, from the Houston Rockets as part of a trade that is not yet final."
Mashack played four seasons of college basketball at Tennessee.
He finished his senior year with averages of 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Mashack wrote (on X): "Woke up as the #59 pick in the NBA Draft aka Mr. Irrelevant. But wouldn’t be my story if it were any other way!! Let the Grit & Grind journey begin! #Memphis 😤🙏🏾"
The Grizzlies have an excellent history of getting the most out of underrated players.
Mashack also has a reputation for playing hard (and being a strong defender).
Via @NBAMyke: "something about jahmai mashack being an absolute dawg, being the last pick of the draft, AND it being MEMPHIS who ended up with the last pick seems so poetic.
mr. irrelevant in a city where nothing is given 💙 can’t beat it.
welcome to the 〽️"
The Grizzlies (who were the eighth seed) got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.