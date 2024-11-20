Memphis Grizzlies Coach Shares Ja Morant Injury Update Before Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Denver Nuggets (at home).
The Grizzlies will play their fifth straight game without superstar point guard Ja Morant.
Before the game tipped off, head coach Taylor Jenkins provided the latest update.
Via Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal: "Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant’s imaging turned out “really good,” but he’s still week-to-week.
Same with Zach Edey. Jenkins said he’s now week-to-week with the ankle injury."
Before getting hurt, Morant had been averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in eight games.
The two-time NBA All-Star is coming off a season where he only appeared in nine games due to injury and suspension.
While it sounds like nothing too serious, Morant is still out for an indefinite amount of time.
The Grizzlies are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with an 8-6 record in 14 games.
They most recently beat the Nuggets by a score of 105-90 (also in Memphis) on Sunday.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led the team with 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 7/16 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
Following Denver, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last season, the Grizzlies missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Their biggest issue has been health.