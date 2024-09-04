Memphis Grizzlies G League Team Makes Trade
Davon Reed is coming off a year where he played for the Memphis Hustle (G League affiliate of the Grizzlies).
He finished the season with averages of 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 30 games (26 starts).
On Wednesday, the Hustle announced that Reed has been traded.
Via The Memphis Hustle: "We have acquired the returning player rights to forward Mãozinha Pereira from the Mexico City Capitanes."
Via The Memphis Hustle: "In exchange, we are trading the returning player rights to guard Davon Reed to the Mexico City Capitanes."
Reed also sent out a post.
Reed wrote: "Truly appreciate @MemphisHustle for everything‼️ 🤝🏾"
Reed was the 32nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Miami.
He has spent part of four seasons in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 122 games.
As for Pereira, he spent seven games with the Grizzlies last season.
He averaged 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.
Via NBA G League on March 22: "An AWESOME moment for Maozinha Pereira and Gui Santos!
On Wednesday, the only two Brazilian players in the NBA exchanged jerseys the same night Pereira made his NBA debut with the @memgrizz. 🇧🇷"