Memphis Grizzlies Get Awful News One Month Before Training Camp
GG Jackson is coming off an excellent rookie season.
The former South Carolina star finished the year with averages of 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 48 games.
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that he will need surgery.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic: "Grizzlies say GG Jackson II sustained a broken right foot while playing basketball outside of Dallas on Aug. 27 and will undergo surgery."
The Grizzlies had already been coming off a season that was ruined by injuries, so the news is unfortunate, with one month to go until training camp.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "I really hoped Memphis would be over all the injuries. This isn't the way we want to see thing start a month before training camp."
Jackson was the 45th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, so he is an incredible prospect, considering where he was selected.
Via StatMuse on April 14: "GG Jackson tonight:
44 PTS
12 REB
4 3P
The first rookie in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game."
As for the Grizzlies, they were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
The franchise missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
That said, the Grizzlies have a very talented roster that is led by Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.
They also have veterans such as Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose.