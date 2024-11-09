Memphis Grizzlies Get Worrisome Ja Morant Injury Update
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards by a score of 128-104.
However, they played without star point guard Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies have now announced (on Saturday) that Morant will be out for an extended period.
Via NBA Reporter Chris Haynes: "Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be sidelined at least a week after imaging revealed a posterior hip subluxation along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains."
Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in eight games.
For Grizzlies fans, the update is worrisome due to the fact that he only appeared in nine games last season.
Via Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com: "Week to week for Ja Morant, diagnosed with a hip injury from fall midway through Lakers game on Wednesday.
Grizzlies left today for 3-game trip to face Blazers, Lakers and Warriors. Ja expressed frustration with physical plays against him that knocked him out of Lakers game."
The Grizzlies will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with Memphis).
HIs career averages are 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 265 games.
The good news for Memphis is that Scotty Pippen Jr. has done an excellent job of stepping up as the next point guard on the roster.