Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Against Rockets
On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets will face off in Tennessee.
For the game, the Grizzlies have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Grizzlies have ruled out GG Jackson, Marcus Smart and Vince Williams Jr.
Santi Aldama, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant and Cam Spencer are all listed as questionable.
The Grizzlies could be without many of their top players for the game.
They come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 24-13 record in 37 games.
Most recently, the Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 119-104.
In Memphis, they have gone 15-4 in 19 games.
Following their showdown with Houston, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwovles at the Target Center.
On the other side, the Rockets are one spot ahead of Memphis (as the second seed) with a 24-12 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Rockets beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 135-112.
Following the Grizzlies, the Rockets will visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
On the road, they have gone 11-6 in 17 games played outside of Houston.
Earlier this season, the Rockets beat the Grizzlies by a score of 128-108 (in Houston).
Jalen Green led the way with 22 points.