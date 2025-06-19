Memphis Grizzlies Legend Zach Randolph Makes Feelings Clear About Ja Morant
Zach Randolph is one of the best players in Memphis Grizzlies history.
He spent eight of his 17 years in the NBA with the franchise.
Recently, Randolph was asked about current Grizzlies star Ja Morant (in an interview with The Big Podcast).
Randolph: "Ja, he a special player. We need him in Memphis, man. That's the city. That's the team. He's everything. He's one of the best players in the NBA right now. The things he's been through, I just tell him you're gonna be alright."
For Grizzlies fans, they will enjoy hearing the support from one franchise legend to another.
Randolph averaged 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field in 551 games with the Grizzlies.
They reached the 2013 Western Conference finals.
Via ThrowbackHoops: "Zach Randolph lifted the Grizzlies to a WCSF Series 2-1 lead over the Warriors! (2015)
22 PTS
8 REB
1 STL
60% FG (9/15)"
As for Morant, he is coming off his sixth season in the NBA (all with Memphis).
The two-time NBA All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via Real Sports (on April 11): "Ja Morant has 32 career 35-PT games.
That’s DOUBLE the next closest Grizzlies player."
The Grizzlies lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in four games).