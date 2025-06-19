Fastbreak

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Zach Randolph Makes Feelings Clear About Ja Morant

Zach Randolph spoke about Ja Morant.

Ben Stinar

Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Former Memphis Grizzles Zach Randolph talks with media prior the to the Memphis Grizzles against the Houston Rockets the at FedExForum. Randolph's number 50 will be retired by the Memphis Grizzles after the game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Former Memphis Grizzles Zach Randolph talks with media prior the to the Memphis Grizzles against the Houston Rockets the at FedExForum. Randolph's number 50 will be retired by the Memphis Grizzles after the game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Zach Randolph is one of the best players in Memphis Grizzlies history.

He spent eight of his 17 years in the NBA with the franchise.

Zach Randolph
Nov 16, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) runs down court after a three point basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Grizzlies won 111-107. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Recently, Randolph was asked about current Grizzlies star Ja Morant (in an interview with The Big Podcast).

Randolph: "Ja, he a special player. We need him in Memphis, man. That's the city. That's the team. He's everything. He's one of the best players in the NBA right now. The things he's been through, I just tell him you're gonna be alright."

For Grizzlies fans, they will enjoy hearing the support from one franchise legend to another.

Randolph averaged 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field in 551 games with the Grizzlies.

They reached the 2013 Western Conference finals.

Via ThrowbackHoops: "Zach Randolph lifted the Grizzlies to a WCSF Series 2-1 lead over the Warriors! (2015)

22 PTS
8 REB
1 STL
60% FG (9/15)"

As for Morant, he is coming off his sixth season in the NBA (all with Memphis).

The two-time NBA All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.

Via Real Sports (on April 11): "Ja Morant has 32 career 35-PT games.

That’s DOUBLE the next closest Grizzlies player."

The Grizzlies lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in four games).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.