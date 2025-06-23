Memphis Grizzlies Legend Zach Randolph Reacts To Heartbreaking News
Zach Randolph was once among the best forwards in the NBA when he played for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies play at the FedEx Forum, and it was recently announced that Fred Smith (FedEx's founder), had passed away.
Via The Grizzlies: "Our sincerest condolences to the entire Smith family and the entire FedEx family."
One person who reacted to the heartbreaking news was Randolph.
He made a post to Instagram (on Monday).
Randolph wrote: "To my friend Richard Smith, and the entire Smith Family, I extend my deepest condolences. Fred Smith undoubtedly embodied what it means to be a blue collar guy, from a blue collar town. He personified grit and grind, coming from humble beginnings and working to create the company we all know and love today FedEx. Mr. Smith, I thank you for all that you gave to our home, Memphis. I personally cannot wait to fly in and out of what I hope will soon be the Frederick W. Smith International Airport."
Randolph helped lead the Grizzlies to the 2013 Western Conference finals.
He finished his eight-year run with the franchise averaging 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field in 551 games (446 starts).
Via The Memphis Tigers: "We honor the life and legacy of Fred Smith - a visionary leader and proud supporter of Memphis. His legacy lives on in our city and Tigers community"
Randolph also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers.