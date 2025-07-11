Memphis Grizzlies Officially Sign 22-Year-Old Guard
Javon Small played four seasons of college basketball for East Carolina, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
The 22-year-old finished last season with averages of 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Last month, Small was selected with the 48th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
On Thursday, he officially signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Grizzlies PR: "The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Javon Small to a two-way contract."
Small finished his college career with averages of 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 97 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on May 12): "46 straight 3s for West Virginia's Javon Small. Popular sleeper with NBA teams who has a lot of gain with a strong NBA Combine in Chicago this week."
The Grizzlies have a strong history of developing talent, so Small could end up being a good addition to their team for the 2025-26 season.
Via Yahoo Sports (on June 26): "Javon Small’s grandfather reacting to him being drafted was everything 🫶"
The Grizzlies finished last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They made the NBA playoffs after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.
That said, the Grizzlies were swept by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.