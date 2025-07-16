Memphis Grizzlies Officially Sign 4-Year NBA Center
Jock Landale has played four seasons in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
The 29-year-old finished last year (with the Rockets) averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field in 42 games.
This week, the Memphis Grizzlies officially announced that they have signed Landale.
Via Grizzlies.com (on July 15): "The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed centerJock Landale. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Landale was an undrafted rookie for the Spurs during the 2021-22 season.
His career averages are 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 221 games.
Via Parker Fleming (on July 15): "With the Grizzlies making the Jock Landale and Santi Aldama (re-)signings official today, there should be no more pending moves. Their roster stands at 15 now"
The Grizzlies have a talented roster led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
They reached the 2025 NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
However, the team lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round (in four games).
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Here is the transaction timeline in Memphis:
1. Cole Anthony: Waive and Stretch
2. Jaren Jackson Jr: Renegotiate (cap space) and extend
3. Cam Spencer: Remaining cap space
4. Santi Aldama: Bird rights (cap hold is released)
5. Ty Jerome: Room exception
6. Jock Landale: Veteran minimum"