Memphis Grizzlies Officially Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Ty Jerome is coming off a very productive season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He had averages of 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they had signed Jerome.
Via Grizzlies PR: "The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Ty Jerome to a multi-year contract."
Jerome was the 24th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Virginia.
He has played six seasons for the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns (and Cavs).
His career averages are 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 229 games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Here is the transaction timeline in Memphis:
1. Cole Anthony: Waive and Stretch
2. Jaren Jackson Jr: Renegotiate (cap space) and extend
3. Cam Spencer: Remaining cap space
4. Santi Aldama: Bird rights (cap hold is released)
5. Ty Jerome: Room exception
6. Jock Landale: Veteran minimum"
The Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They got swept in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs by the OKC Thunder.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 30): "Free agent guard Ty Jerome has agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, with a player option in year three, sources tell ESPN. Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports negotiated the new deal with the Grizzlies."