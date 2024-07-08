Memphis Grizzlies Player Reportedly Follows Damian Lillard On X
NBA social media has always been a fun topic for fans to follow 365 days a year.
News gets broken, rumors are reported and a lot of players are active (on X and Instagram).
Recently, NBA Alerts (an account that monitors social media activity around the league) reported that Memphis Grizzlies player Desmond Bane has followed All-Star point guard Damian Lillard on X.
Via NBA Alerts: "🤝 Desmond Bane (DBane0625) is now following @Dame_Lillard"
While Bane following Lillard likely means nothing, several fans gave their reaction.
Lillard had spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason.
He finished his first year in Milwaukee with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Meanwhile, Bane had another productive season with averages of 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The Grizzlies dealt with a lot of injuries, and they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Last season, the Grizzlies won both matchups with Milwaukee.