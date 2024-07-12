Memphis Grizzlies Player Officially Leaves NBA For Japan
Yuta Watanabe spent the 2023-24 season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Over the offseason, Watanabe declined his player option to become a free agent.
Via Ballislife.com on April 20: "Yuta Watanabe is declining his player option and leaving the NBA so he can play in Japan next season.
He was the 1st Japanese-born player to earn a D1 Men's college basketball scholarship and the 2nd Japanese-born player to play in the NBA."
On Thursday, Watanabe officially signed with Chiba Jets.
Watanabe shared to his X account (translated to English): "We are pleased to announce that Yuta Watanabe has signed with the Chiba Jets. His new uniform number for Chiba will be 1."
Watanabe played six seasons in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages were 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 213 regular season games.
He has also appeared in five NBA playoff games with the Nets and Raptors.
Since Watanabe will turn 30 next season, it's very possible that his time in the NBA is over.
The Grizzlies finished the 2023-24 season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.