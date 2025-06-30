Memphis Grizzlies Player Reportedly Available For Trade
Cole Anthony had spent the first five years of his career with the Orlando Magic.
Over the offseason, the former UNC star was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies (in the Desmond Bane deal).
Via @Grizzlies_szn: "Full Trade Details:
Magic Receive:
- Desmond Bane
Grizzlies Receive:
- Cole Anthony
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- #16 Pick in the 2025 Draft
- 2026 First Round Pick (via PHO)
- 2028 Unprotected FRP
- 2030 Unprotected FRP
- 2029 Lightly protected pick swap"
According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Grizzlies are now looking to move Anthony (h/t HoopsHype).
Anthony finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 67 games.
He could be a productive guard for a team to bring off their bench.
Via @ohokvontae: "Brandon Clarke, Cole Anthony, and John Konchar are making a total of 34 million dollars this season.
Not to mention the 10+ million you will probably have to pay Santi Aldama to keep him.
44+ million wrapped up in those players. They either need to produce or they have to go."
The Grizzlies finished the season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record (they beat the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament).
Despite making the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Grizzlies were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.