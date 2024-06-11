Memphis Grizzlies Player Reportedly Leaving NBA
Yuta Watanabe is coming off a year where he played for the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.
The six-year veteran finished the regular season with averages of 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Watanabe had a player option in his contract that would pay him $2.7 million for the 2024-25 season.
However, Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews reports that Watanabe will likely leave the Grizzlies (and the NBA) for an opportunity in Japan.
Via Urbonas: "Yuta Watanabe is poised to make one of the biggest moves in Japanese basketball league history, as he is widely expected to join the Chiba Jets, per sources."
Watanabe has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets over his six years in the NBA.
His career averages are 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 213 regular season games.
He has also appeared in five NBA playoff games with the Nets and Raptors.
As for the Grizzlies, they are coming off a season where they dealt with a lot of injuries.
They finished the year with a 27-55 record, which had them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
This was the first time the Grizzlies have missed the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season.
That said, they have a talented roster led by Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.