Memphis Grizzlies Player Reportedly On The Trading Block
Luke Kennard is coming off his seventh season in the NBA and his second for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Duke star finished the regular season with averages of 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 39 games.
He has a team option in his contract that would pay him $14.8 million for the 2024-25 season.
Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Grizzlies have made Kennard available on the trading block.
Kennard would be an intriguing piece for teams around the league.
He was the 12th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has been an elite three-point shooter.
In addition to the Grizzlies, Kennard has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers.
His career averages are 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 395 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 24 NBA playoff games (two starts).
As for the Grizzlies, they have an extremely talented (young) roster.
That said, they are coming off a season where they dealt with a lot of injuries and were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
The Grizzlies missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
If the team can get healthy for 2024-25, they will be a contender for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.