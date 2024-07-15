Memphis Grizzlies Player Reportedly On The Trading Block
Ziaire Williams is coming off a year where he appeared in 51 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Stanford star finished the season with averages of 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 51 games.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Williams is on the trading block.
Via Charania's article in The Athletic: "The Grizzlies are discussing deals to move 2021 lottery draft pick Ziaire Williams, league sources said."
Williams was initially the 10th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent all three seasons with Memphis.
His career averages are 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 150 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games (one start).
During a game this past season, Williams put up 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 9/13 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range.
Considering he was such a recent top-10 pick, the 22-year-old could be a good addition to many teams around the league.
As for the Grizzlies, they finished this past season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They dealt with injuries, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
However, the Grizzlies have a talented roster led by superstar point guard Ja Morant.