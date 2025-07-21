Fastbreak

Memphis Grizzlies Release 1-Year NBA Player

The Grizzlies have waived Zyon Pullin.

Ben Stinar

Oct 13, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Zyon Pullin (17) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Zyon Pullin (17) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Zyon Pullin appeared in three games for the Memphis Grizzlies during his rookie NBA season.

This week, the Grizzlies announced that they had waived the 24-year-old.

Via Grizzlies PR (on Sunday): "The @memgrizz today announced the team signed PJ Hall to a two-way contract. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived Zyon Pullin."

Many people reacted to the announcement from Memphis.

Matt Infield: "Zyon Pullin waived for Hall.

Basically confirms the Grizzlies three two-way contracts will be: Javon Small, Jahmai Mashack, and Hall."

@MemphisMcchickn: "I like this"

@BumVols85628: "ok yeah jahmai is getting a 2 way i never liked pullin"

@arnold_mtjr: "Go be great, Zyon."

@AbbasBokhari17: "Looks like Mashack two-way soon"

Zyon Pullin
Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Zyon Pullin (17) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Pullin has also spent a lot of time in the G League.

Last season, he had averages of 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in six games.

Via NBA G League (on December 30): "Zyon Pullin posted his first career triple-double, recording career-high numbers across the board to help lead the @sfskyforce to a double-digit win over the Suns. 👏🙌"

The Grizzlies have been a talented team for several seasons.

That said, they are coming off a year where they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "Former Heat two-way prospect Zyon Pullin back on the market, with the Grizzlies waiving him from his two-way contract."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.