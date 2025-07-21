Memphis Grizzlies Release 1-Year NBA Player
Zyon Pullin appeared in three games for the Memphis Grizzlies during his rookie NBA season.
This week, the Grizzlies announced that they had waived the 24-year-old.
Via Grizzlies PR (on Sunday): "The @memgrizz today announced the team signed PJ Hall to a two-way contract. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived Zyon Pullin."
Many people reacted to the announcement from Memphis.
Matt Infield: "Zyon Pullin waived for Hall.
Basically confirms the Grizzlies three two-way contracts will be: Javon Small, Jahmai Mashack, and Hall."
@MemphisMcchickn: "I like this"
@BumVols85628: "ok yeah jahmai is getting a 2 way i never liked pullin"
@arnold_mtjr: "Go be great, Zyon."
@AbbasBokhari17: "Looks like Mashack two-way soon"
Pullin has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
Last season, he had averages of 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in six games.
Via NBA G League (on December 30): "Zyon Pullin posted his first career triple-double, recording career-high numbers across the board to help lead the @sfskyforce to a double-digit win over the Suns. 👏🙌"
The Grizzlies have been a talented team for several seasons.
That said, they are coming off a year where they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "Former Heat two-way prospect Zyon Pullin back on the market, with the Grizzlies waiving him from his two-way contract."