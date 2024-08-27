Memphis Grizzlies Release 2021 NBA Champion
Mamadi Diakite is coming off a season where he played for the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
He finished the year with averages of 2.0 points per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field.
Over the offseason, the Knicks traded Diakite to the Brooklyn Nets.
He was then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies (via the Nets).
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 19: "The Memphis Grizzlies are trading forward Ziaire Williams and a 2030 second-round pick via Dallas to the Brooklyn Nets for Mamadi Diakite, sources tell ESPN. Williams was the 10th pick in the 2021 draft."
On Tuesday, the Grizzlies announced that they have waived Diakite.
Via Shams Charania: "The Memphis Grizzlies are releasing Mamadi Diakite, who was acquired from Nets for Ziaire Williams, per sources. Diakite played six games for the Knicks and Spurs last season."
Diakite has spent part of four seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.
His career averages are 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 22.9% from the three-point range in 55 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 11 NBA playoff games.
The 27-year-old was with the Bucks when they won the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
Via The NBA on July 21, 2021: "Undrafted out of the University of Virginia in 2020... & now NBA CHAMPION in Year 1!
First-time champ with the @Bucks ... Mamadi Diakite! #ThatsGame"