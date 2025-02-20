Memphis Grizzlies Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Before Pacers Game
Johnny Davis is currently in his third NBA season.
The 22-year-old had been averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 24.1% from the three-point range in 34 games for the Washington Wizards.
He was recently traded (from the Wizards) to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Grizzlies.com (on February 6): "The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired forward/center Marvin Bagley III, guard Johnny Davis, a 2025 second round draft pick from the Washington Wizards and a 2028 second round draft pick from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade."
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Grizzlies will waive Davis.
Via Charania: "The Grizzlies are releasing Johnny Davis to create roster space, sources said. Davis, the No. 10 pick in 2022, is expected to receive some interest as a free agent."
Davis was the 10th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Wisconsin.
His career averages are 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range 112 games.
While Davis has had a slow start to his NBA career, he was an intriguing prospect coming out of college.
Via Jay Bilas on February 16, 2022: "Johnny Davis is a cold blooded closer. 30 points and 12 rebounds at Indiana, making a variety of tough shots against a physical Hoosier defense geared to stop him. Against ranked teams, Davis is averaging 25 ppg, including 37 points v. Purdue. Star."
The Grizzlies will visit the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 36-18 record in 54 games.