Memphis Grizzlies Reportedly Won't Trade Key Player

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Memphis Grizzlies want to keep Marcus Smart.

Ben Stinar

Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; A view of the Memphis Grizzlies logo during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart is coming off his first year playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The former Oklahoma State star finished the regular season with averages of 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range.

However, he only appeared in 20 games due to injuries.

Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) waves to fans during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Smart's lack of availability, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that the Grizzlies don't want to trade him.

Via Fischer's article on Yahoo Sports: "The Grizzlies, sources said, have no interest in parting with Marcus Smart."

Smart spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics before getting traded over the 2023 offseason.

He was the sixth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played ten years in the league.

May 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a collision during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Smart has career averages are 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 601 regular season games.

He has also appeared in an astonishing 108 NBA playoff games (73 starts), so he has a lot of experience that can help a young Grizzlies locker room.

The Grizzlies had a lot of injuries (in addition to Smart), so they struggled this past season.

They were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.

After making the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons, the Grizzlies missed the postseason (and the play-in tournament) for the first time since 2020.

