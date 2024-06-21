Memphis Grizzlies Reportedly Won't Trade Key Player
Marcus Smart is coming off his first year playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Oklahoma State star finished the regular season with averages of 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range.
However, he only appeared in 20 games due to injuries.
Despite Smart's lack of availability, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that the Grizzlies don't want to trade him.
Via Fischer's article on Yahoo Sports: "The Grizzlies, sources said, have no interest in parting with Marcus Smart."
Smart spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics before getting traded over the 2023 offseason.
He was the sixth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played ten years in the league.
Smart has career averages are 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 601 regular season games.
He has also appeared in an astonishing 108 NBA playoff games (73 starts), so he has a lot of experience that can help a young Grizzlies locker room.
The Grizzlies had a lot of injuries (in addition to Smart), so they struggled this past season.
They were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
After making the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons, the Grizzlies missed the postseason (and the play-in tournament) for the first time since 2020.