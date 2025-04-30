Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant's Cryptic Social Media Post Goes Viral
On Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies had their season come to an when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their first-round series.
Ja Morant was unable to play in the game (after getting hurt in Game 3).
Via StatMuse: "Grizzlies since Ja Morant said "I'm fine in the West":
0 playoff series wins
1 head coach fired
2 gun suspensions"
On Monday, Morant made a cryptic post to X that had over 15,000 likes and 1.3 million impressions.
He wrote: "be careful what you wish for"
Many fans commented on Morant's post.
@6llegra: "i know a future rocket when i see one"
@eastsidedarnell: "Sift through the fake and embrace the real. Real Memphis fans understand exactly what you mean to the city."
@TruBlueTigerFan: "As a long time Grizz supporter who was at every home game possible this year - I know what I wish. Health for all of you - and focus on what matters. Am really tired of the national / irrational noise from those who aren’t from here. They do it for clicks / attention. Ignore them"
@GGCalledGame: "I wish for Ja Morant to stay a Memphis Grizzly until the day he retires (please Ja I beg don't leave over some bad apples)"
@BuiltinDaBoot: "Welcome to New Orleans!"
Morant has spent all six seasons of his NBA career with Memphis.
He finished the year with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.