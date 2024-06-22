Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Gives Injury Update
Ja Morant is one of the most popular players in the NBA.
On Saturday, the two-time NBA All-Star opened up the first day of hid kid's camp in Memphis.
According to Colin Cody of WREG News Channel 3, nearly 600 kids were in attendance.
Morant is coming off a season where he averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range in nine games.
His season was cut short due to an injury.
Via Grizzlies PR on January 11: "Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant underwent succesful surgery today to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.
Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."
At the camp on Saturday, Morant revealed the latest update on his status (h/t Griffin S. DeMarrais of Action News 5).
Morant: "I hate being around basketball and not being able to play. I don't got too much longer. I can wait to make sure I'm able to play and be cleared when the season starts."
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
He has spent his entire five-year career in Memphis and helped turned them into one of the best teams in the NBA from 2021-23.
The whole roster dealt with injuries last season, so they finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.