Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Future
Ja Morant has been with the Memphis Grizzlies for all six seasons of his NBA career.
Despite the team recently trading Desmond Bane, Morant made his feelings clear that he wants to remain in Memphis.
Morant wrote (via X): "& ima be in dat 901 🐻
source : ME !!"
Morant also sent out several other posts to X.
He wrote: "talkin bout the grizz more than the finals😂 wit these 🧢 ahh sources
instead of focusing on the performances we seen from jdub/shai , tj/siakam, how this series is going . we say sumn negative about a city/team on a national level."
Morant finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
A lot of fans left comments on Morant's first post.
@diefornat1: "BRING US THE CHIP BIGGEST BROOOO😭🤦🏿♂️💜💚🐻"
@ItsNickiOnBeale: "From the man himself. Now stfu and focus on something else."
@BigGeneralRyoka: "If the source ain’t from Ja it ain’t credible 🐻"
@MemVsEverybody: "THANK YOU for putting that out there!! I’m so tired of arguing with people I just don’t bother anymore. “You know Ja’s gettin traded right? He wants out” now I got something to show them to STFU"
The Grizzlies were able to make the 2025 NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
However, they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round (in just four games).