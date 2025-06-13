Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Makes Unexpected Career Decision
Ja Morant is one of the most notable superstars in the NBA.
The 25-year-old has spent all six seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies.
On Thursday, Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal reported that Morant has parted ways with his agency (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Cole: "News: Ja Morant is no longer being represented by Mike Miller’s agency, Lift Sports Management. Morant joined Lift in April 2024."
Morant finished this past year with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Many people reacted to the report.
@_Joe2k_: "Whatttt?! I’m surprised. He left Tandem recently for Lift."
@jaycboog: "this real…a talent like bro deserve much better advocating"
Brett Siegel: "Another agency change for Ja Morant coming at an interesting time entering the offseason."
@JeremyBoogz: "Its either Clutch or CAA he going too now, those next contract talks in Memphis will sound different"
@MSavage901: "Make sure y’all read the article before you make statements."
@nbatradecenter1: "Article mentions the Grizzlies and Morant have a strong relationship, so hopefully no one gets any ideas…"
The Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via X user @JoeyPositivity: "100 Percent Fact: Ja Morant is the coolest, most fun-to-watch player in the NBA. Probably in the world. I am always so freaking thankful we got to draft him. He’s the most incredible Grizzly we’ve ever had."