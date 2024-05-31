Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Makes Viral Post About Luka Doncic
UPDATE: The Mavs won by a score of 124-103.
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Superstar forward Luka Doncic got off to an excellent start to the game and had 20 points in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
Many people on social media were talking about Doncic and one person who sent out a post was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Morant's post had over 11,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Morant wrote: "luka on dat timing rn 🔥"
Doncic had 36 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 14/21 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in his first 34 minutes of playing time.
If the Mavs win, they will advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the title.
A loss would force a Game 6 back in Texas on Saturday evening.
Doncic is only in his sixth season but this is his second time in the Western Conference finals.
He has established himself as arguably a top-five player in the NBA.
As for Morant, he is among the best young guards in the NBA.
He only played nine games this past season, but averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
Last season was the first time that the Grizzlies missed the NBA playoffs since 2020.