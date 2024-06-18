Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Makes Viral Post On X During Mavs-Celtics Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Dallas Mavericks (at home) for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
At the end of the first half, Payton Pritchard made a buzzer-beater from half-court.
The highlight unsurprisingly went viral on social media.
One person who reacted to the clip was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
His post had over 2,400 likes and 70,000 impressions less than 10 minutes.
Morant wrote: "he really don’t be missing these 😂🔥"
The Celtics went into halftime with a commanding 67-46 lead.
They have a 3-1 advantage in the series, so they can win the 2024 NBA Championship with a victory on Monday evening.
If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
Pritchard is in his fourth year in the NBA (all with Boston).
The former Oregon star finished the regular season with averages of 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 82 games.
As for Morant, he is one of the best (and most popular) players in the league at just 24 years old.
However, he is coming off a year where he only played nine regular season games.
The former Murray State star averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
The Grizzlies missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.