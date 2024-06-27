Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reacts To Huge Bronny James News
On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James (out of USC) with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
James will now be teammates with his father (LeBron James).
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "With the 55th pick, the Lakers select Bronny James."
James was trending all over social media, and one person who sent out a post (via X) was Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.
His post had 3,000 likes in less than 10 minutes.
Bleacher Report: "NOW THEY'RE TEAMMATES.
WHAT A MOMENT."
Morant responded: "🔥🔥🔥"
Bronny played one season of college basketball for the Trojans.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
There will be an enormous amount of attention on Bronny (and LeBron) during the 2024-25 season.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father and son duo to be in the NBA at the same time.
Now they are teammates on the Lakers!"
While Bronny did not have a huge season, he appeared to do well during the pre-draft process.
As for the Lakers, they are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).