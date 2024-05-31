Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reacts To Kyrie Irving Making NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-103 to advance to the NBA Finals.
Kyrie Irving was sensational and finished the game with 36 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Irving is now headed to the Finals for the fourth time in his career and the first time since 2017.
After the game, NBACentral posted a photo of Irving.
There were over 38,000 likes and nearly eight million impressions on the post.
Via NBACentral: "Happy for this guy 💙"
One person who reacted to the post was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
His post had over 54,000 likes and 1.5 million impressions.
Via Morant: "💙"
Irving is only in his second year with Dallas and finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before defeating Minnesota).
They will face off against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals and Game 1 will be on June 6 in Boston.
As for Morant, he is one of the best young point guards in the league.
The former Murray State star finished the 2024 regular season with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest.