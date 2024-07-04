Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reacts To Robert Dillingham's Instagram Post
Last week, Robert Dillingham was drafted with the eighth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Many think the former Kentucky star has a chance to be the most talented scorer from the class.
Following the draft, Dillingham made a post to Instagram.
There were over 350,000 likes and 2,000 comments on his post in less than 24 hours.
Dillingham captioned the post: "you just gotta wait on your time, it’ll come."
One person who left a comment was Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.
His comment had over 800 likes.
Morant wrote: "🤞🏾"
Dillingham finished his one season at Kentucky with averages of 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.
The Timberwolves already have starting point guard Mike Conley, but he is 36, so he will be an excellent mentor for Dillingham.
In addition, Dillingham could end up being the point guard of the future in Minnesota.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on March 5: "Kentucky's Rob Dillingham - our No. 3 ranked prospect - polarizes NBA scouts, but it's hard to argue with the star power he offers in a draft lacking in that category. His shiftiness, creativity, shot-making and scoring instincts are all-star caliber, projecting long-term."
As for Morant, he is coming off a season where he only appeared nine games.
That said, the two-time All-Star finished the year with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field.