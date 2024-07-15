Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reacts To Trae Young's Viral Post
Reed Sheppard has been the best player to start NBA Summer League.
On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Rockets defeated the Washington Wizards by a score of 109-91.
Sheppard finished his day with 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists, five steals and one block while shooting 9/15 from the field.
Via The NBA: "Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard did a little bit of everything in their second #NBA2KSummerLeague game combining for 47 PTS & 10 STL leading the @HoustonRockets to victory!
Cam: 25 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | 5 STL | 60.0 FG%
Reed: 22 PTS | 6 REB | 7 AST | 5 STL | 60.0 FG%"
Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young sent out a post on X about Sheppard that had over 6,000 likes and 670,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Young wrote: "Reed Sheppard nice y’all !!"
One person who responded to Young's post about Sheppard was Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.
Morant's post had over 4,000 likes and 340,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Morant wrote: "!!"
Sheppard finished his one season of college basketball (at Kentucky) with averages of 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 52.1% from the three-point range in 33 games (five starts).
He was the third pick in the 2024 NBA Draft (by the Rockets) last month.
The Rockets are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.