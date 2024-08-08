Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reacts To Viral Kevin Durant Highlight
On Thursday, Team USA defeated Serbia by a score of 95-91 to advance to the Gold medal game against France.
The victory did not come easy, as Team USA trailed by 11 points at halftime.
With less than 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant hit the dagger to give Team USA a four-point lead.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to the clip on social media.
Morant's post had over 8,000 likes and 260,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Morant wrote: "just move 😂 easymoney"
Durant finished the game with nine points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/8 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time (off the bench).
Via ClutchPoints: "Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and LeBron James scored the final 13 POINTS in Team USA’s comeback over Serbia 🤯🇺🇸"
Team USA was led by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
The two-time MVP exploded for 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 9/14 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
As for Morant, he is coming off his fourth season in the NBA (all with the Grizzlies).
He only appeared in nine games due to suspension and injury.
That said, the two-time NBA All-Star still averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebonds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field.