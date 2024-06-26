Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Refutes NBA Draft Speculation
On Wednesday evening, the first round of 2024 NBA Draft will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Before the draft, a Grizzlies fan account made a claim that Ja Morant would be in attendance in Brooklyn.
However, Morant refuted the claim with a reply on X.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 90,000 impressions in less than one hours.
Via Grizzlies SZN: "ICYMI: Ja Morant WILL be in attendance for the Draft Tonight 🔥👀"
The Grizzlies have three selections in the 2024 Draft (9, 39 and 58).
That said, Matt Moore of Action Network reported that the Grizzlies could be a team who makes a trade to move up.
Via Moore's article on Action Network: "League sources suggested this week that Memphis has put as many as three picks (with protections) up to try and move into the top five, including the No. 9 pick."
The Grizzlies are coming off a season where they were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They have an extremely talented roster but dealt with injuries, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Morant only appeared in nine games, but he still averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
He was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State and has played five seasons in the league (all with Memphis).