Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Revealed Heartbreaking Personal News After Suns Game
On Tuesday night, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 151-148 (in overtime).
Ja Morant finished the win with 29 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 7/25 from the field and 1/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the two-time NBA All-Star revealed heartbreaking personal news when he met with the media.
Via Avery Braxton of ABC24 Memphis: "Ja Morant shared that he received a text from his brother that they'd lost Ja's grandmother just before tonight's game."
Morant is averaging 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Braxton also added more context: "Lost “a grandmother.” Ja refers to Davonte Pack as his brother often. It may not have been Morant’s blood grandmother, but someone he thinks of that way"
With the win over the Suns, the Grizzlies improved to 38-20 in 58 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Suns, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Friday night when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with Memphis).