Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Sends Instagram Message To A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson has had another fantastic season for the Las Vegas Aces.
Most recently, the former South Carolina star made WNBA history by becoming the first player to score 1,000 points in a season.
She finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 13/25 from the field in the Aces' 84-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun.
Via The WNBA: "THE FIRST AND ONLY TO EVER DO IT
A'ja Wilson is the only player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a single season "
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.
Morant: "da mayor of SC. crib talk. congrats family 💙 @aja22wilson"
Morant had been responding to a post from Nike Basketball.
Nike Basketball wrote: "A’dominant season for the ages.
All year @aja22wilson has been unstoppable and after scoring a record 1000 points in a single season there’s no doubt, she’s the undisputed best player in the game."
Wilson is averaging 27.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Aces are 25-13 in their first 38 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the WNBA.
Following their win over the Sun, the Aces will return to action when they travel to Seattle to face off against the Storm on Tuesday.